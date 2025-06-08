Miley Cyrus didn't feel her Dua Lipa collaboration Prisoner was the right fit for her album Plastic Hearts.

Amid the hot gossip that Miley shades Dua on the track Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved on her latest LP Something Beautiful, Miley has insisted she means no disrespect to her fellow pop star, but she didn't feel their collaboration worked on the 2020 glam rock album.

Every Girl You've Ever Loved features the telling lyric: “Speaks the perfect French/ She can dance the night away/ And still, she’ll never break a sweat.”

First of all, Dua speaks French on Charli xcx and Troye Sivan's Talk Talk remix, plus Dua has the song 'Dance The Night' from the Barbie soundtrack.

In a candid interview on the Every Single Album podcast, Miley said: “It wasn’t my idea [to have Prisoner on my album] and no shade to Dua but ‘Prisoner’ just isn’t cohesive with the album. She would have been much better on something in Endless Summer Vacation — like she would’ve been great on Wildcard or River."

Meanwhile, Miley has admitted she fears Sabrina Carpenter will get "fried".

The 33-year-old star - who shot to fame in Disney show Hannah Montana when she was just 14 years old - believes young performers should be offered regular therapy sessions and she is particularly concerned about the welfare of singers such as the Espresso hitmaker because of their hectic schedules.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "Ariana [Grande] says there should be therapy for child actors, and I totally agree. There should be a weekly check-in.

"I’ve been doing very consistent therapy since I was 17 or 18 years old, so I think I’ve cleared up a lot of the feelings that I had about being a child star, and now I don’t notice it so much because I don’t notice it in me.

"I guess the only thing I notice is when people are working too hard. I met Sabrina Carpenter a couple of times, and every time I see her I have the urge to ask her if she’s OK. I’ll see she’s performing in Ireland, and then the next day she’s doing a show in Kansas. And I’m like, 'I don’t know how that could be physically OK,' because I was in that situation.

"I know what it feels like to fry yourself, and I don’t want anyone else to get fried."