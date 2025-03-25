Ministry of Sound Classical is heading to Berkshire's Englefield House as part of Heritage Live

Ministry of Sound Classical is heading to the picturesque grounds of Englefield House in Berkshire.

As part of Heritage Live Festival’s 2025 season, the likes of Paul Oakenfold, David Morales, Judge Jules and Fish56Octagon will join the 30-piece orchestra as they re-imagine iconic dance tracks with a classical twist on July 18.

Ministry of Sound Classical has sold out the iconic Royal Albert Hall and headlined major festivals including Gone Wild Festival, The Big Feastival, and Silverstone Festival.

Gig-goers can expect '90s dance classics such as The Chemical Brothers' 'Hey Boy Hey Girl', Dario G's 'Sunchyme', Faithless' 'Insomnia', Fatboy Slim's 'Right Here, Right Now' and many more.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Oakenfold is one of the most successful DJs in the world, having remixed for music's biggest stars, from Madonna, Britney Spears, and Michael Jackson to Massive Attack, The Cure, New Order, The Rolling Stones, and The Stone Roses.

New Yorker Morales is a Grammy award-winning record producer and songwriter, who has produced and remixed tracks for the likes of Mariah Carey, U2, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.

Jules has been pumping out tunes behind the decks since 1987, and is a pioneer in the world of dance music and a legend on the airwaves.

Opening the party will be viral sensation Fish56Octagon, who you might have seen wearing a dressing gown and playing everything from speed garage, rave and psy-trance, and more in domestic scenarios on the clock app (TikTok).

Tickets for the show will be available on presale on Tuesday 1st April at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/ministryofsound for presale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Thursday 3rd April at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Englefield House have hosted the likes of Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Hozier, Richard Ashcroft, Elbow, Madness and Boy George and Culture Club.