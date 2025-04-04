Motley Crue have cancelled their performance at the Boardwalk Rock festival in Ocean City, Maryland next month.

The band were due to return to the stage to headline the event on May 17 for their first show since postponing their Las Vegas residency to allow frontman Vince Neil to undergo a "required medical procedure" - but they have now shelved the date to allow the singer more time to recover and they will be replaced by Alice in Chains.

In a statement, the band explained: "Motley Crue will be unable to perform at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, MD, on May 17 as Vince Neil is recuperating after a required medical procedure recently advised by his doctors.

"Vince’s health comes first, and we fully support him in prioritizing his recovery. Please join us in wishing him well.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the show and appreciate your understanding. Our friends Alice In Chains are confirmed to take our place on May 17 and we are immensely grateful to them for stepping up and bringing their awesome show to Boardwalk Rock.

"Thank you to all the Crueheads for your continued support. We can’t wait for Vince to fully recuperate and to be back on stage again soon."

The group previously shelved an 11-show run in Sin City - which had been due to kick off in March - but they put the residency on hold for the sake of Neil's health.

The gigs will now take place between September 12 and October 3 and any tickets purchased will remain valid for the rearranged shows.

Vince, 64, said in a statement: "To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

The singer's bandmates Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 added in a joint statement: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and take over Vegas together in September."