MTV is reviving the music video in the lead-up to the 2025 Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears' music videos will be aired on MTV's channels in the lead up to the VMAs

From September 1 to 7, the network will air over 700 music videos - some unseen for more than a decade - across MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, and Pluto TV’s MTV Biggest Pop.

The videos are grouped into themed categories that span decades and genres, including Best of the 1980s, Best Celebrity Cameos, Craziest Videos Of All Time, and Most VMA Victories.

MTV also revealed to Billboard the artists with the most featured videos in this celebration of music video history. Leading the pack is Britney Spears with 21 clips, followed by Beyoncé (18), Madonna (17), Eminem (15), Michael Jackson (12). Backstreet Boys (11). Mariah Carey, NSYNC, and Justin Timberlake round out the list with nine videos each.

Fans can also expect “interstitials” featuring celebrity commentary from Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Bon Jovi, and more.

Lady Gaga leads the nominations at this year's VMAs with 12 nods.

Mariah Carey will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The pop icon will return to the awards ceremony's stage for the first time in 20 years to accept the gong.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is an accolade given for "outstanding contributions" and "profound impact" on music videos and popular culture.

The gong was renamed after the late King of Pop Michael Jackson won the Video Vanguard Award in 1991.

The VMAs will be broadcast live from UBS Arena in New York on September 7.