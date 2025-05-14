Oasis have "no plans" to release new music.

Oasis have 'no plans' to release new music

The Britpop legends will return to the stage on July 4th to kick off 'Oasis Live '25', their first tour in 16 years, but the group's co-manager Alec McKinlay insisted this isn't the beginning of new releases from the band.

The Ignition and Big Brother Recordings director told Music Week magazine: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press.

"It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music."

More than 10 million fans from 158 different countries attempted to buy tickets to brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher's reunion tour, and Alec admitted Oasis were "blown away" by the international demand.

He added: "Probably the biggest and most pleasing surprise of the reunion announcement is how huge it was internationally.

"Honestly, we knew it would be big here, and that doesn’t take much intuition. But looking outside the UK, we knew they had a strong fanbase, we did all the stats.

"We were quite cautious about what that would mean when it came to people actually buying tickets but we were just bowled over by how huge it was.

"We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day.

"We saw the ticket stats, we were watching what was happening and the demand was way beyond our expectations."

Alec admitted there was a "phenomenal" reaction when Oasis confirmed their reunion tour, and the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers were pleased to be bringing some positive news to the world.

He added: "We’d obviously been planning it for a while and the moment when it went live was a little bit of a step into the unknown in terms of how big the reaction would be. When it all hit home, it was just phenomenal.

"The reaction was very much one of, 'Finally, some good news after all the nonsense that’s been going on in the world.' "

Noel recently admitted he was "taken aback" by the demand for tickets for the 'Oasis Live '25' reunion tour.

Speaking to former NME photographer Kevin Cummins for his new book 'Oasis: The Masterplan', Noel said: "I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was."