Muse are set to headline Poland's Open’er Festival in July

The British rock titans are set to rock the huge festival in Gdynia, Poland, which takes place between July 2 to July 5.

Muse have built a reputation as one of the hottest live acts from the UK, and are known for their visually mind-blowing live sets.

The 'Time Is Running Out' band released their latest LP, 'Will of the People', in 2022, and it became their seventh consecutive number one in the UK.

The genre-hopping lineup also includes Linkin Park, Massive Attack, Nine Inch Nails, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Justice, Camila Cabello, FKA Twigs, Tyla, St. Vincent, Caribou, Lola Young, Magdalena Bay, Jorja Smith, J Balvin, Schoolboy Q, Peso Pluma, and Arca.

Meanwhile, Muse's bassist Chris Wolstenholme revealed in February that the band were planning to start work on a new album "fairly soon".

Speaking on 'The Leona Graham Podcast', he said: “We will [sign to a label], obviously. I think we’re gonna start work on the next record fairly soon.

“I think for the last few albums we’ve been with Warner and we’ve extended after each album. We may do the same again; we may go with a new label, who knows.”

However, he suggested they will likely have bigger gaps between albums now.

Chris explained: “When you finish touring an album, and [when] the band has been around a bit longer, the gaps between albums get a little bit bigger. I don’t think we can be banging out new albums every two years like we used to.

“But it gives you that opportunity to reset a little bit and think about what’s gonna happen going forward.”

The musician - who launched a side project called Chromes in 2024 - then hinted that a new record could be out next year.

He added: “I think we’ll start very, very soon, like in the next couple of months.

“We’ve got a few gigs in June. Only a handful – that’s the only gigs we’re doing this year.

“I don’t think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters.”

Four day, two day and day tickets are available now via opener.pl/en/tickets.