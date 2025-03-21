Neil Young has cancelled his free concert in Ukraine.

The 'Rockin' In The Free World' hitmaker had announced earlier this month that he planned to kick of his 'Love Earth Tour' in the Eastern European nation - which was invaded by Russia in 2022 - on an unspecified date, but the ongoing war and changing political climate has made him rethink the decision due to safety concerns.

He wrote on his official website: "Our concert in Ukraine is cancelled. We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much.

"I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini.”

The 79-year-old rocker had shared his plans to perform in Ukraine for the first time just two weeks ago.

A post on his website stated: "Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming 'Love Earth Tour' of Europe in Ukraine with a free concert for all.

"We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here ... Keep on Rockin' In The Free World."

His tour will start in Europe in June and July before heading to North America for a series of shows in August and September.

The trek will include a headline slot at the fabled Glastonbury Festival in the UK in June as well as a huge show in London's Hyde Park as part of the American Express presents BST Hyde Park series on July 11.

The 'Heart of Gold' singer was confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury after reversing his decision to boycott the world-famous festival due to it being a "corporate turn-off".

In a statement posted on his website, he explained: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury Festival, which I have always loved.

"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there."

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis expressed her delight at his change of heart.

She wrote on Instagram: "What a start to the year!

"Neil Young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that's why we love him.

"We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."