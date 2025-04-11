NewJeans have admitted they are "going through a tough time" as they take time out amid legal woes.

NewJeans promised fans they will return with new music in the future

The K-pop girl group - comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein – are locked in a legal wrangle with record label ADOR, which was awarded an injunction to prohibit the group from carrying out independent musical or commercial activities.

The case is ongoing, but NewJeans are not giving up, with the five-piece promising new music in the future.

Addressing their fans on their new Instagram account @mhdhh_friends - which has five million followers – they said in an Instagram Story in Korean and translated by KoreaJoongAng Daily: “We are going through a tough time.

“But the music that we will make will be loved by Bunnies [their fans], music that will make Bunnies happy, and our time together will come. Until then, we’re taking care of ourselves and thinking of you. We hope Bunnies stay healthy and happy every day. We love you.”

The girls have been left "deeply touched" by the many letters of support they have received from their loyal fans at this difficult time.

They added: “Each letter is precious, and we read them daily. Your words of comfort, encouragement and love have deeply touched us.

“At times, we wonder if we deserve such love – that’s why we strive to be individuals that Bunnies can be proud of.”

The K-pop label suggested the girls inking independent deals could "destabilise" the South Korean music sector.

ADOR - which is part of the HYBE group - said: “This decision was made to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers.

“Allowing unilateral terminations of exclusive contracts and independent activities without legal procedures could undermine investment in the entertainment industry and destabilise the K-pop sector."

In September, NewJeans accused ADOR of bullying, harassment and subterfuge, and two months later, they requested their contract be terminated.

However, South Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labour dismissed the harassment claims.

The girls held an emergency press conference to announce their exit from ADOR and warned the agency they would terminate their contract if they did not rectify breaches of their contract.

In response, ADOR said: “We regret that the press conference regarding the termination of the exclusive contract was planned and conducted without sufficient review, prior to receiving a response to the legal notice.”

ADOR then filed a lawsuit against NewJeans to “clarify” that their contract “cannot be unilaterally terminated” based on their claims.

The label said: “It was necessary to clarify to both the artist and all relevant stakeholders that our exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on the claims from one side."

ADOR added: “We believe it is important to clarify any misunderstanding that the exclusive contract with the artist has been lawfully terminated, as this could lead to the artist engaging in entertainment activities in violation of the existing agreement.”

ADOR denied all the allegations made against them.