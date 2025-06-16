Noel Gallagher is "shocked by how great" Oasis are sounding in rehearsals for their tour, according to his pal Bono.

Noel Gallagher is pleased with Oasis' tour rehearsals, according to Bono

The rocker has ended his years-long feud with his singer brother Liam to get the band back together for their massive Oasis Live '25 tour which kicks off this summer, and now Noel's close friend U2 star Bono has revealed how rehearsals have been going.

During an appearance on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, Bono explained: "They’re both funny. I’m still very close with Noel, and he sent a message to me saying he’s kind of shocked by how great the band is [sounding at rehearsals]. I think we’re going to have a good summer."

Bono added of Oasis: "I love them. I just love them. And what I really love is, the preciousness that had gotten [into] indie music, they just blew it out. There was just the swagger, and the sound of getting out of the ghetto, not glamorising it"

When asked if he will be going to see the band on the reunion tour, Bono replied: "Of course! And remember what they did as well. Those kind of big guitars, big Neil Young generous sounds.

"They were against the law in the UK, and they're like, 'No, I have to do what I f****** want. And then they had this kind of rhythmic, beautiful quality.

"'Today is gonna be the day...' So that's a kind of, that's an almost R and B rhythm.

"But Manchester was very influenced by dance music, so they were groovier than anybody. They were rawer than anybody.

"And [Us bandmate] Edge and myself met them in the first album [Definitely Maybe]. We went to Noel's flat. And they're like ... it's literally a basement flat first album.

"And it's like: 'Yeah, I'm into U2. Noel's like: 'Yeah, you're the Edge! Wow!' And Liam's whatever.

"And I'm saying, you know, America's great, because at that time it didn't get through - till now. By the way, Oasis' message didn't get through maybe to America, and America didn't get through to ... so this is going to be, this would be like their first tour in the US. People that know how great they are."

The tour kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales and will include dates across the UK and Ireland before they head to North America, Asia and Australia before wrapping the run in Brazil in November.