Noel and Liam Gallagher have reportedly brought in specialist lawyers to fight a trademark battle with clothing retailer Oasis.

As the brothers press ahead with their reunion tour, The Sun has reported the Oasis frontmen are attempting to trademark the band’s black-and-white logo through the UK’s Intellectual Property Office, but the Oasis fashion brand – once a high street staple and now operating solely online – has apparently lodged a formal objection to their bid.

The Sun reported the retailer argues the Oasis band logo is “identical” to its own branding and claims the Gallaghers are “free riders”.

A source told the newspaper: “Noel and Liam aren’t backing down. Their teams are confident and think they will be successful. If after the period of mediation there is no resolution, the case will go to a tribunal.”

Noel, 58, and Liam, 52, are said to be being represented by Beck Greener, the intellectual property firm that previously acted for Paul O’Grady when a brewery attempted to name a beer Lily Savage.

The Gallaghers’ trademark application is said to be seeking to protect the Oasis logo for use on merchandise including clothing and accessories.

According to The Sun, fashion label Oasis has reportedly responded that granting the application “would obtain an unfair advantage by virtue of free-riding on the reputation of the opponent’s trademark, thereby potentially increasing sales of its goods”.

The dispute comes as the Gallaghers are midway through a lucrative comeback tour – their first since Oasis split in 2009.

Their reunion has become one of the most commercially successful tours of the decade.

According to industry analysts, projected revenues from ticket sales alone are set to exceed £250 million worldwide, with additional tens of millions expected from merchandise, sponsorships and streaming boosts to the Oasis catalogue.

Demand for tickets has been intense, with multiple stadium dates selling out within minutes.

In Manchester, the band added extra nights after 1.2 million people attempted to buy tickets on the first day of sales.

The opening UK stadium shows have since been followed by headline slots at European festivals, and North American dates are scheduled for 2025.