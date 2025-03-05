Noel and Liam Gallagher have started a new company to take creative control of a planned film about the Oasis reunion concerts.

The Gallagher brothers have taken creative control of the film about the Oasis reunion concerts

The siblings have launched the business Uprise North Ltd to oversee the film's creation and distribution, despite the interest shown by streaming giants in documenting the 'Supersonic' band's first gigs for 16 years.

Fans who have tickets for the group's tour – which begins this summer – have been told that they are going to be filmed at certain shows, including the concert at Dublin's Croke Park on August 17.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Noel and Liam's fractured relationship is properly mended and they're both fully committed to this tour.

"They had endless offers from companies wanting to make and distribute their comeback film but by opening this new company, they appear to be taking total control.

"Noel and Liam set the narrative from the start of their comeback and they want to be in control of whatever happens during and after the shows.

"For them the focus remains on putting on the best show possible as Oasis.

"It has been a very long time coming and they do not want to disappoint."

It was claimed last year that Apple TV+ bosses were battling to sign the Britpop icons up for a big-money documentary about the reunion.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "This is set to be the film of the decade, with Apple TV+ proposing huge money to bag the rights to this documentary.

"They are facing competition from other streamers such as Amazon Prime and Netflix but Apple have thrown all their weight behind this one.

"Fans can expect it to be in the same style as the Beatles documentary (2021’s ‘Get Back’ from Disney+) which gave a never-before-seen insight into the band."