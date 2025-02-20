Nova Twins say that contrasts are at the centre of their new album.

The alternative duo – consisting of vocalist and guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South – performed their new single 'Monsters' at the MOBO Awards in Newcastle on Tuesday (18.02.25) and explained that duality is a key theme of their forthcoming record, slated for release later this year.

Amy is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I think what's really fun about this album, lyrically and sonically, is that we play on a contrast of light and dark; you know, kind of opposites. You really go (between) different things."

She previously revealed that Nova Twins "weren't chasing specific sounds" with their new album.

Love said: "We weren't chasing specific sounds, we just did whatever felt most exciting. We weren't scared about where that went either. There are songs like 'Monsters' but there's also a lot of fun as well."

'Monsters' was released last month and Georgia explained that the pair wanted the tune to have a "chaotic" feel.

She said: "It had to feel majorly chaotic, but also beautiful at the same time. I don't want to give too much away about the album, but that's a big theme. We weren't writing it with a concept in mind but as the songs kept coming, there was all this chaos and beauty."

South continued: "It just felt like the right song to come back with. It has everything we love about Nova Twins but it's also got this new era energy to it as well.

"There's definitely a dance-y element to the tune and it needed to feel like a mixture of chaos and calm.

"We wanted it to sound like the feeling of being trapped in your own head until you get to the release of the chorus, where you can finally unleash the beast."