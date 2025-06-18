Oasis are set to open a number of pop-up stores in the UK and Ireland this summer for their reunion tour.

The first store will open in the Wonderwall band's home city of Manchester on June 20 and will remain accessible to fans until July 27.

Other stores will be located in Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham and are to launch the merchandise collection for the eagerly-anticipated Oasis Live '25 Tour, which begins at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4 and marks the first time that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will have performed together for 16 years.

The collection will be made available to purchase online and further details on individual items and specific store locations will be revealed later this week.

The merchandise will feature specific brand collaborations and limited edition products that will not be available anywhere else.

Noel and Liam have ended their lengthy feud to get the Britpop icons back together and the former's close friend – U2 frontman Bono – claims that the musician has been left "shocked by how great" Oasis are sounding in rehearsals.

The Irish rocker told Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe: "They’re both funny. I’m still very close with Noel, and he sent a message to me saying he’s kind of shocked by how great the band is [sounding at rehearsals]. I think we’re going to have a good summer."

Bono added of Oasis: "I love them. I just love them. And what I really love is, the preciousness that had gotten [into] indie music, they just blew it out. There was just the swagger, and the sound of getting out of the ghetto, not glamorising it."

The 65-year-old star revealed that he will be going to watch the Supersonic hitmakers on the tour.

Asked if he would be in attendance, Bono said: "Of course! And remember what they did as well. Those kind of big guitars, big Neil Young generous sounds.

"They were against the law in the UK, and they're like, 'No, I have to do what I f****** want. And then they had this kind of rhythmic, beautiful quality.

"'Today is gonna be the day...' So that's a kind of, that's an almost R and B rhythm.

"But Manchester was very influenced by dance music, so they were groovier than anybody. They were rawer than anybody."