Oasis are releasing a 25th anniversary reissue of their fourth studio album, 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants'.

Oasis are releasing a reissue of 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants on February 28

The 2000 LP - which included fan-favourites 'Go Let It Out', 'Who Feels Love?' and 'Gas Panic! - was the first to be released on Oasis' own label, Big Brother Recordings, after the closure of Creation Records.

Frontman Liam Gallagher, guitarist and chief songwriter Noel Gallagher, and drummer Alan White made the record following the departure of founding members Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan in 1999.

A subsequent tour of the album signalled the arrival of new guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell.

With 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants', the band moved away from their earlier Britpop sound, adopting a more psychedelic approach, using instruments such as the sitar, mellotron and backward guitar, popular with their heroes The Beatles.

Oasis also used samples for the first time, including on opening instrumental track ‘F***in’ In The Bushes’, which features Murray Lerner’s film ‘Message To Love Isle Of Wight 1970’ – and is still used by Liam as his intro at his solo concerts - while ‘Go Let It Out’ contains part of Johnny Jenkins’ ‘I Walk on Gilded Splinters’.

What’s more, Liam made his songwriting debut with the tune 'Little James'.

The record topped the charts in the UK and shifted an impressive 310,000 copies in the country alone in its first week.

Now, for the first time, fans will be able to get their hands on a limited-edition reissue, including a silver LP and official store exclusive blue and purple marble LP on the anniversary of the original release date, February 28.

A new lyric video for ‘Go Let It Out’, originally released 25 years ago today (07.02.25), has also been released on the 'Supersonic' group's official YouTube channel.

The reissue comes ahead of Oasis’ much-anticipated reunion tour, which will see former arch-nemesis siblings Liam and Noel perform together for the first time in 16 years, having split following a backstage bust-up at their final concert in Paris in 2009.

The completely sold-out ‘Oasis Live ’25 Tour’ will kick off on July 4 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

That show will be followed by a five-night run at Manchester’s Heaton Park and eight at Wembley Stadium, London.

The ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ hitmakers will also play North America, Australia, South America, and Asia.

Pre-order the 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' vinyl now via shop.oasisinet.com or other music stores.

‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ tracklisting:

1. ‘F***in’ In the Bushes’

2. ‘Go Let It Out’

3. ‘Who Feels Love?’

4. ‘Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is’

5. ‘Little James’

6. ‘Gas Panic!’’

7. ‘Where Did It All Go Wrong?’

8. ‘Sunday Morning Call’

9. ‘I Can See A Liar’’

10. ‘Roll It Over’