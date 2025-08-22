Oasis have released Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August ‘25).

The live recording is from the band's second of three sold-out nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, where the Britpop legends wowed 204,000 fans with their monumental reunion show.

The latest live cut follows Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July ‘25), Cigarettes and Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July ‘25), and Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August ‘25).

The band have also released the limited-edition Oasis Complete Studio Album Collection box set – including all seven studio albums plus iconic B-sides album The Masterplan on vinyl and CD formats.

The (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition collection will also be released on October 3, with limited-edition formats featuring new unplugged versions of classic tracks.

The North American leg of the Oasis Live '25 Tour is fast approaching with two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on October 24 and 25, before further dates in the US throughout August and September. After two nights in Mexico City on September 12 and 13, Oasis will return home for the tour’s final UK performances, their sixth and seventh nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on September 27 and 28.

They will then head to Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Brazil, with the final date set for November 23 in São Paulo.

Oasis have made a triumphant return to the stage with their tour this summer as Liam and his older brother Noel Gallagher have put an end to their long-running feud and the Supersonic band are said to have been offered the chance to continue their reunion into 2026 with four shows at Knebworth.

The proposed dates would mark the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal concerts at the Hertfordshire venue in 1996, but those close to Oasis stress that nothing has been finalised yet.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They've seen the speculation, they've heard about the offers and they know what the fans want.

"It's ultimately up for them to decide. The Oasis reunion hasn't just been concerts. You can see that it's been a cultural movement. Nothing comes close in recent history to Oasis' shows.

"It's a question of whether Noel and Liam want to draw a line in the sand and close the door on this chapter, knowing they capture the zeitgeist. Or do they strike it up again and keep the magic going? It's a difficult decision to make."