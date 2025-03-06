Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 are to headline Glastonbury.

The 22-year-old pop star will take to the Pyramid stage at the annual Worthy Farm weekend festival on Sunday 29 June, whilst the rock band will headline on Friday 27.

Meanwhile Charli XCX - who recently won five BRIT Awards at the annual music ceremony - will be taking to the stage on the second day and will be top of the bill on the second stage on Saturday 28 June.

Alanis Morisette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap star Doechi, will all make their debuts at the prestigious events, whilst acts such as Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Scissor Sisters will all be making a comeback.

Neil Young was previously announced as headlining the Saturday night, whilst Sir Rod Stewart will hone the coveted legends slot, previously taken by the likes of Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Sir Elton John.

In a message alongside a poster of the billing, Glastonbury organisers wrote on Instagram: "Heree is the first Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced."

In 2022, 'good 4 u' hitmaker Olivia was joined at the festival by Lily Allen where they performed a rendition of the politically-charged track 'F*** You' on the Other stage.

The 1975 - which consists of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel - first performed at Glastonbury in 2014 and returned again in 2016.

It was recently confirmed that once the festival has finished this year, it will not return in 2026 in order to give the land "a rest".

Organiser Emily Eavis, whose farmer father Michael, started the festival in 1970, told The Sun: “(It will) give the land a rest. The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan, because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting!”