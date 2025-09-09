Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a live album of her Glastonbury headline set.

Olivia Rodrigo is 'excited' for her Live From Glastonbury album

The Good 4 U hitmaker brought the Pyramid Stage to a close on the final night of the iconic festival on June 29, and she even brought out Robert Smith for The Cure songs Friday I'm In Love and Just Like Heaven.

Now, the 22-year-old singer has announced her set will be made available as Live From Glastonbury (A BBC Recording).

She wrote on X: "I'm sooooo excited to announce u can preorder 'Live From Glastonbury (a BBC recording)' on vinyl in my store!!

"it also serves as proof to me that performing 'Friday I'm In Love' and 'Just Like Heaven' with @TheCure's @RobertSmith wasn't a dream."

The duets with Robert have already dropped as a single both on digital and physical forms, and net proceeds from the songs will be donated to the Doctors Without Borders charity.

The album itself will be released on December 5 as a double LP vinyl, in both magenta and periwinkle variants.

At the beginning of her Glastonbury set, Olivia walked out in a white lace dress and started singing Obsessed, which featured on her 2023 Guts album.

She turned to the crowd and said: "How are we doing tonight, Glastonbury? Holy f****** s***, I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many people in my life.

"Guys, it’s the last night of the festival. Are you ready to have some fun?"

Before bringing out Robert for his guest spot, Olivia hailed him as England's "best songwriter".

She said: "I’m so wildly excited about this next guest.

"He is perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England, he is a Glastonbury legend and a personal hero of mine."

Olivia - who previously appeared at Glastonbury in 2022, when she performed on the Other Stage - also expressed her love for England and "English boys", in reference to her boyfriend Louis Partridge.

She said: "I love England so f****** much.

"It’s bands like the Cure that first got me acquainted with England … I have so many things I love about England, I love pop culture, I love how nobody judges you for having a pint at noon, it’s the best.

"I love English sweets, all the sweets from Marks and Spencer - Colin the Caterpillar, specifically.

"True story: I have had three sticky toffee puddings since coming to Glastonbury. And as luck would have it, I love English boys."