Ozzy Osbourne feels overwhelmed by the support of his music industry pals

The Prince of Darkness is getting back onstage with his Black Sabbath bandmates for one last concert - dubbed 'Back To The Beginning' - in his hometown of Birmingham, England in July alongside acts including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, and special appearances from Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns ‘N Roses and many more - and Ozzy's wife Sharon says he feels grateful to have so much support.

She told Birmingham Live: "I think it's the best metal gig ever. It's easy when you have such good friends and friends that support you. We've known these guys for years and years and many of them were passed the torch by Sabbath.

"It goes down the line. When you need them, they come ... He's overwhelmed. He's very overwhelmed by the response of his friends. He said 'wow, they're doing this for me?'

"When you've got your peers, and your friends with you, there's nothing bigger. Well, aside from fans, of course. They come first."

Sharon went on to admit the gig is going to take a lot out of Ozzy - who is battling Parkinson's disease as well as spinal injuries - but she's very proud of him.

She added: "It's going to take a lot of physical energy for Ozzy. It takes a lot, for someone with Parkinson's.

"But we feel so proud of all Ozzy has achieved, and all he's overcome. I'm proud of him, and I'm happy for him ... "

However, she's adamant this will definitely be Ozzy's final show, saying: "For Ozzy, it's goodnight to his fans. The other guys in Sabbath will go on to their various projects but for Ozzy, it's definitely farewell."

The gig will take place at the Villa Park stadium on July 5 and it will be curated by Rage Against The Machine star Tom Morello. Other artists lined up to make appearances includeLimp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn star Jonathan Davis, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Wolfgang Van Halen.