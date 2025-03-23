Ozzy Osbourne will perform from a throne during Black Sabbath's farewell gig.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker - who has had neck and spinal issues, as well as Parkinson's disease, and sometimes uses a wheelchair as a result of his mobility problems - may even fly over the crowd from his spectacular seat during the 'Back To The Beginning' show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on 5 July.

And while this is supposed to be his final show, guitarist Zakk Wylde is hopeful that if Ozzy enjoys the performance, the group could get back on the road next year.

He told Riff X's Metal XS: “The game plan is, let’s hope this is what happen, you always gotta stay on the bright side of life, because Oz was singing at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing.

“Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home', and it sounded great. So hopefully we'll just do this, and then Oz will go, 'Let's just fire up the machine again and we'll do another tour.’

"With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that. So if Oz has a great time and it's just, like, 'I wanna go out on the road again,' it's just, like, 'Good. Let's do it again.’”

The highly-anticipated show will see a whole host of other artists perform including Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns ‘N Roses, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn star Jonathan Davis, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk is very excited.

He said: “Everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mind blowing.”

Ozzy, 76, admitted last month he wouldn't be playing a full set but would be joining in with "bits and pieces" of the show.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show 'Ozzy Speaks: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.

"I am trying to get back on my feet... When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”