Paloma Faith is 'pulling in from everywhere' for her new album

The 43-year-old singer is back in the studio working on what will be her seventh studio album and she has explained that it is "in between" polarised emotions and she is making lyrics out of everyday conversations to form it.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It’s not just sad and happy — it’s the bit in between where you are tentatively happy.

“I am pulling in from everywhere. It’s my life experiences, sometimes I have a conversation and I write things down or it’s how I feel that day. Sometimes it can be something I’ve read about that’s really struck me. It’s always been like that.

The 'New York' songstress - who split from Leyman Lahcine in 2022 after five years of marriage and is now dating music venue manager Stevie Thomas - believes that her last album 'The Glorifcation of Sadness' was the "most structured" record she had ever put out and so she has decided to embrace writing about her own life once again.

She added: "I feel like the most structured writing I’ve ever done is the last album as it was only an album about my breakup.

"Every other album I’ve always written about lots of other areas about my life and I’m sort of doing that again. I like the lighter experience at the moment."

Towards the end of last year, Paloma opened up on her recent ADHD diagnosis and admitted that it had been "really helpful" in all aspects of her life.

She told The Standard: "I have spent my whole life struggling with certain things but didn't get a diagnosis until a year ago which I found really helpful.

“Lots of things start to add up. When you go through the assessment process the questions you're like 'Oh my God, that's part of it as well!' They start asking you these questions and you're like I didn't even think that was part of it."