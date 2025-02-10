Pharrell Williams' movie musical scrapped

Pharrell Williams' movie musical has been scrapped.

'Golden', the star-studded film about the childhood of the music producer was directed by Michel Gondry but it has now been permanently axed after "unanimous agreement from producers and Gondry that the film did not live up to its developed conceit".

Pharrell and Michel told Variety: "When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned. “We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.”

The film featured Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak and Jaboukie Young-White with Gil Netter, Williams and his creative partner Mimi Valdes, working as producers.

Sources told Variety that the film was in early postproduction, and everyone involved has been paid for work completed.

Universal is set to absorb around $20 million that has already been spent on production.

Speaking previously about the importance of music to the movie, Pharrell told Empire: "It's a musical expedition, set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with the spirit of the music [of that time]. You know how in 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Grease', the music was almost a character? That's what it's like in this film. It's a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it's so much more magical than that. It's a celebration of Black life, Black culture, and most importantly, Black joy."