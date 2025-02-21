Phil Collins is "not hungry" enough to make new music.

Phil Collins has no desire to make new music

The 'In The Air Tonight' hitmaker - who hasn't released an album since his 2010 Motown covers LP 'Going Back' - lost the ability to play his beloved drum kit and retired in March 2022.

And it seems unlikely he’ll be hitting the studio anytime soon, as he continues to contend with severe nerve damage and deteriorating mobility stemming from a 2007 spinal injury.

He told the April issue of Mojo magazine: “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” he told Mojo. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick.”

The 74-year-old Genesis star would love to be able to drum again one day, but he devastatingly believes he’s “used up my air miles”.

Speaking in the 'Phil Collins: Drummer First' documentary released in December, he said: “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit… I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

Phil picked up his first set of drumsticks aged five and he says the laborious playing has “taken its toll” on his hands and legs.

He added about his decision to retire: “If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything.

“If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I’ll have a crack at it.

“But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”