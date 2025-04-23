Phish have come out on top in the final Fan Vote for entry into the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Phish on track to make it into the Class of 2025 after scoring the most ballots in the final Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The veteran rock band secured a whopping 330,000 ballots.

Bad Company landed second place, receiving 281,000 of the votes.

In third place is Billy Idol (260,500 votes), followed by Cyndi Lauper (237,000) and Joe Cocker (234,000).

Despite the huge demand for their first tour in 16 years, Britpop legends Oasis only managed 99,500 ballots.

Even pop diva Mariah Carey was ahead of them, with 138,000 ballots.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher previously made it clear he doesn't care if the band are inducted after they earned their second nod.

Following the unveiling of the longlist in February, the outspoken rock'n'roll star lashed out at the museum and institution, but confessed he'd probably still attend if the 'Morning Glory' rockers were to be chosen for induction and would act like it was the "best thing ever".

He reacted on X: "RNR hall of fame is for W******.”

Liam also wrote: “F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG (sic)"

When one fan asked what he's going to do if he wins, the singer replied: “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER (sic)"

It's not the first time Liam has mocked the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having previously declared he doesn't want to be a part of "anything that mentally disturbed".

Speaking after Oasis were nominated in 2024, he The Sunday Times: “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off.

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of b*******.”

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

The Class of 2025 will be unveiled on Sunday’s (27.04.25) episode of 'American Idol'.

Final Fan Vote results:

Phish – 330,000

Bad Company – 281,000

Billy Idol – 260,500

Cyndi Lauper – 237,000

Joe Cocker – 234,000

Soundgarden – 233,000

Chubby Checker – 203,000

The Black Crowes – 165,200

Mariah Carey – 138,000

Joy Division + New Order – 120,500

The White Stripes – 110,500

Outkast – 108,000

Oasis – 99,500

Mana – 34,500