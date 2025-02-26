A newly restored version of the 1972 concert film 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII' is heading to IMAX and cinemas worldwide this April.

The acclaimed documentary directed by Adrian Maben was filmed when the prog rock legends played the first ever concert at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy, and was filmed over four days in October 1971, using the band's regular touring equipment.

It has since been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage - with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson - and will hit cinemas from April 24.

It was all made possible after they discovered five "dubiously labelled cans" within the band's archives.

Lana Topham, who led the restoration, said: “Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment. The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after."

The 'Comfortably Numb' hitmakers are also releasing a live album to accompany the film, which will be available for the first time in Dolby Atmos and on vinyl on May 2.

A description reads: "Pink Floyd At Pompeii pre-dates the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon.

"The film documents what Pink Floyd did before they became giants of the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic - where their music remains celebrated to this day. Set in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy, this unique and immersive film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience.

"Filmed in October 1971, the performance marked the very first live concert to take place at Pompeii, and features the vital ‘Echoes,’ ‘A Saucerful of Secrets,’ and ‘One of These Days.’ The breathtaking visuals of the amphitheatre, captured both day and night, amplify the magic of the performance."

The film also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the band starting work on their seminal 1973 LP 'The Dark Side of the Moon' at Abbey Road Studios.

Fans can get a preview of the restored film with the new performance video clip of ‘Echoes’ at Pompeii via https://youtu.be/73Bpyta8vOs.

Drummer Nick Mason commented: “Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon.”

Wilson added: “Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. They are my “Beatles", deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could've been filmed yesterday.”

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, March 5 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT at www.pinkfloyd.film.

Live album tracklisting:

Side A

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes - Part 1

3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

1. A Saucerful of Secrets

2. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

Side C

1. One of These Days

2. Mademoiselle Nobs

2. Echoes - Part 2

Side D

1. Careful With that Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

2. A Saucerful of Secrets - Unedited