Pitbull has added new dates to his 'Party After Dark Tour'.

Pitbull fans have another chance to catch Mr. Worldwide in action

Mr. Worldwide will bring the party to the UK and the rest of Europe, with dates in Manchester and London on June 8 and 9, respectively.

Last week, fans of the ‘Fireball’ hitmaker hilariously turned out in the masses at London’s The O2 arena in bald caps to pay homage to the bald reggaeton superstar.

Tickets swiftly sold out as it marked Pitbull’s first UK show in seven years.

Now, fans have more chances to see the ‘Timber’ hitmaker in action.

As well as the UK shows, Pitbull will come to Dublin, Paris and Antwerp, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Prague, Krakow, Berlin and Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm in June.

The ‘Hotel Room Service’ star will be backed by his band The Agents, and flanked by his dancers, The Most Bad Ones.

Pitbull will also be joined by special guest Shaggy – whose timeless classics include ‘It Wasn’t Me’, ‘Boombastic’ and ‘Angel’ – on select dates.

Tickets will be available from Wednesday, February 26 at 9am local time with an artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, February 28 at 9am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.

‘Party After Dark Tour’ dates:

Thurs June 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun June 8 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Arena*

Mon June 9 – London, UK – The O2*

Thurs June 12 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Sat June 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*

Sun June 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Tue June 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena*

Wed June 18 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena*

Sat June 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Mon June 23 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

Wed June 25 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena*

Fri June 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Sat June 28 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sun June 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena*

*With Special Guest Shaggy