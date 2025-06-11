Pitbull says fans donning bald caps to his concerts shows a connection that runs "deeper than just music".

Pitbull says fans donning bald caps to his concerts is 'priceless'

Mr. Worldwide brought his Party After Dark Tour to London's The O2 for the fifth time this year on Tuesday night (10.06.25), with thousands of fans in bald caps descending on the arena.

Speaking to the BBC, Pitbull - whose real name is Armando Pérez - said: "Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives - it feels deeper than just music."

Pitbull added that it's "priceless" seeing fans of all ages engage in the tip-of-the-hat.

He said: "It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music. I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."

The Fireball hitmaker said his shows provide fans with "escapism".

He further explained: "This is for everyone going through tough times, been there done that, but everyday above ground is a great day.

"Life is not a waste a time and time is not a waste of life. So let's stop wasting time and have the time of our life."

He concluded: "You don't know what a person is going through in their life, so I try to create phrases, which we grew up doing as Cubans. One-liners to help you out in any situation you're in."