Kelly Clarkson's TV talk show has stopped her from touring in recent years.

Kelly Clarkson is too busy to tour

The 43-year-old pop star has hosted 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' since 2019, and the chart-topping singer recently acknowledged that the talk show has hindered her music career.

Speaking to her fans during a rare performance in Atlantic City, Kelly explained: "We haven’t done a show in a while, y’all, ’cause I have a talk show. It’s like a whole other job."

The Grammy-winning star actually relished performing at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. But Kelly admitted that she's simply too busy with her talk show and her family life to embark on a tour.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker - who has Remington, nine, and River, ten, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - said: "We are bummed ’cause we love doing shows, and it’s hard to fit it in, so it’s cool when it does work out with the schedule. And it’s cool to get to see your faces and feed off y’all. Thank you so much for having so much energy."

Meanwhile, Kelly recently admitted that she's firmly focused on raising her kids, rather than looking for love.

The pop star - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2022 - insisted that her children are her number one priority in life, meaning that she simply doesn't have time to date at the moment.

Kelly said on 'Today with Jenna and Friends': "I’m running from my show to baseball practice and I’m trying to be just there.

"It’s a lot. My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.'"

Despite this, Kelly was able to look forward to performing two shows in Atlantic City over the weekend.

The singer - who rose to fame as the inaugural winner of 'American Idol' in 2002 - said: "I am just trying to be there as much for them [as possible] and we’re a cute little unit. I am trying to adult more.

"So for Mother’s Day weekend I do have a couple shows, but my kids aren’t coming. So I do get to be an adult with my band having drinks and having adult time."