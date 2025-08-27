Poppy, Evanescence's Amy Lee and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante have thrilled fans by hinting at a collaboration.

Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante have sent fans wild over a mysterious promo shot

On Tuesday (26.08.26), a promo shot of the three frontwomen was shared across their social media channels, and by Poppy's label Sumerian Records.

What's more, it appears former Bring Me The Horizon star Jordan Fish might have produced the mystery project, as he also shared the picture of the trio all dressed in black and showing off their side profiles to his Instagram Story.

Fish has already worked with Poppy and Amy Lee already.

He produced Poppy's most recent album, November's Negative Spaces, and her BABYMETAL collaboration from me to u. He also worked behind the scenes on Lee and Halsey's song for the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, Hand That Feeds.

Meanwhile, Spiritbox guitarist Mike Stringer accidentally led fans to believe Fish had got behind the mixing desk for their latest LP, March's Tsunami Sea.

Fish had done some songwriting with Spiritbox, and while they haven't released anything from those sessions, the band are hoping to work with him in the future.

LaPlante clarified on the Zach Sang Show: “Michael did fake Jordan Fish propaganda by accident.

“We were really embarrassed, because it’s like Jordan’s so cool and nice and awesome to work with, that you forget that he’s a famous person.

“So we went and did some songwriting sessions with him, and Michael posted a picture being like, ‘Hanging with Jordan!’”

Stringer added that he “would love to” work with Fish in the future.

Fish stepped down as keyboardist and producer of Bring Me the Horizon in 2023. He has since focused on producing and worked on music for the likes of Machine Head, Parkway Drive, and Busted.