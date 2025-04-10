A posthumous Donna Summer is to be released by songwriter to the stars Toby Gad.

The Grammy nominated lyricist and producer behind hits by Madonna, John Legend, and Beyonce, to name a few, has re-imagined the greatest hits of his career with rising stars, and some familiar faces on the LP 'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS', the deluxe edition of which was recently released.

While promoting the project, Toby revealed that he and the late Queen of Disco - whose hits include 'I Feel Love', 'Love To Love You Baby' and 'Bad Girls' - worked on a track together before her death in 2012, at the age of 63, and he plans to release it in "a couple of months".

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Toby spilled: "Moving forward, I'm releasing new singles of new songs with the same sonic signature. And one song I wrote was with Donna Summer before she passed, which I'm going to release. That's an unreleased song I'm working on and in a couple of months that will come out, and I'm very proud of it."

Recalling his time working on the music legend's final album, 2008's 'Crayons', he continued: "Donna and I, we spent some beautiful times at her beach house. I worked with her on her last album. I had three songs on her last album. She was such an icon, so I'm really proud of that one coming out soon."

'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (Deluxe)' features an exceptionally talented group of underground singers, including Jerub, Elijah Blake, Justin Jesso, Antonique Smith, Shuba, Mae Mae, Alex Kinsey, and Casey Abrams, with Toby's aim to pass the torch to new talent.

Munich-born Toby is the co-writer behind John Legends’s ‘All of Me’, Beyonce’s ‘If I Were A Boy’, and Fergie’s ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, and has a whopping 19 billion streams behind his name.

'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (Deluxe)' is available to stream now on all major streaming platforms.

PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (Deluxe) tracklisting:

1. All of Me feat. Celina Sharma

2. If I Were a Boy feat. Angelina Jordan

3. Big Girls Don’t Cry feat. Victoria Justice

4. Untouched feat. Johnny Orlando

5. Here’s To Us feat. Elijah Blake

6. No Matter What feat. Mae Mae

7. Living For Love feat. Jerub

8. Fire Under My Feet feat. Justin Jesso

9. Skyscraper feat. Camilyo

10. Don’t Hold Your Breath feat. Shuba

11. Who You Are feat. Louisa Johnson

12. Love Song to the Earth feat. Antonique Smith

13. I Do feat. Casey Abrams

14. Feel Good feat. Paravi

15. Year Without Rain feat. Alex Kinsey

16. Little Do You Know feat. Keke Palmer and Aloe Blacc