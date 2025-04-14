Post Malone has "made probably 35 songs" for his next country album.

Post Malone is working on a second country album following his huge hitter 'F-1 Trillion'

The 'I Had Some Help' hitmaker has just headlined the first weekend of Coachella, and he's also been hard at work getting the vocals down for his follow-up to 2024's chart-topper 'F-1 Trillion'.

Speaking to Billboard ahead of his set at Indio’s Empire Polo Club in California on Sunday (13.04.25), he shared his excitement for the project.

He said of working with collaborators including Ernest, Hardy and Thomas Rhett in Nashville: “We just have fun. We just sit and f***ing talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

Malone noted how he's “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock."

While he's working on the scratch vocals, they've already got lots of songs in the bag.

He said: "I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Speaking about how he incorporates all his different styles – also including rock and pop - into one seamless set, the 'Circles' hitmaker said: “You put a twist on the instrumentation and the musicianship of it.

We have Lillie [Mae] playing the fiddle and Cheese [Chandler Walters] playing the steel [guitar] and incorporating that into the old songs and then transitioning into the new s***… that’s always been the thing about me, is it’s all just f****** music.”

The 29-year-old superstar also confessed to feeling "nervous" about his Coachella set.

He explained: “I wasn’t as nervous back then… I’m just old now. Everything hurts.”

Malone headlines Coachella again on Sunday, April 20.