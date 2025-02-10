Previously unreleased performances from John Lennon's final full-length solo concerts post-The Beatles will be released on the 'Power To The People – Live At The One To One Concert, New York City, 1972' vinyl.

John Lennon's final full-length solo concerts are being released on a special limited vinyl for Record Store Day

To celebrate Record Store Day on April 12, fans can get their hands on a special 180-gram yellow vinyl, featuring performances by John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band, backed by Elephant’s Memory, from their pair of One to One Benefit Concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The late 'Woman' hitmaker and his wife played a matinee and evening performance to a total of 40,000 people in 1972, to benefit children with special needs, and raised a whopping $1.5 million, with some of the money raised going to the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, New York, which was infamous for its poor conditions.

The historical event - which came two years after the legendary Liverpool band officially split - also saw performances by the likes of Stevie Wonder and Roberta Flack.

Produced by the couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon, the four tracks have been remixed and re-engineered from the original multi-track tapes by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon.

They include the previously unreleased performances of ‘Well Well Well’, ‘Cold Turkey’ and Yoko’s ‘Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow), while ‘Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)’ has been newly remixed.

The release is limited to just 5500 copies worldwide. For more information, visit: recordstoreday.com.

Lennon was tragically shot and killed eight years after his final full-length solo concerts, on December 8, 1980, outside his apartment building, The Dakota, in New York City, at the age of 40.

His last time onstage was at the very same venue in 1974, when he joined Sir Elton John to perform their hit collaboration 'Whatever Gets You Thru the Night', as well as Beatles classics 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds' and 'I Saw Her Standing There'.

'Power To The People – Live At The One To One Concert, New York City, 1972' tracklisting:

SIDE A

1. 'Well Well Well (Evening Show)' 5:36*

2. 'Instant Karma (We All Shine On) (Afternoon Show)' 3:36 **

SIDE B

1. 'Cold Turkey (Afternoon Show)' 5:54*

2. 'Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow) (Afternoon Show)' 4:44*

* Previously unreleased

** Newly remixed