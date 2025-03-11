Aitch and AJ Tracey are set to perform a special B2B set at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool.

The youth radio station's annual extravaganza takes place at the city's Sefton Park between May 23 and 25, and more huge names have been added to the already stacked bill.

DJ Greg James confirmed on his 'Radio 1 Breakfast Show' on Tuesday morning (11.03.25) that the 'Rain' collaborators will be joining forces for a set on the Radio 1 New Music Stage on Saturday, May 24.

Other new additions include Wolf Alice, Artemas, Tom Odell, Good Neighbours, Inhaler and Jordan Adetunji.

Tom Grennan, Biffy Clyro, Confidence Man and more were recently confirmed.

Grennan shared to X about his promotion to headline status: “From bbc introducing to headlining @BBCR1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool can’t wait see you there x. (sic)"

Barry Can’t Swim, Nia Archives, Katy B and local heroes The Wombats are also set to play.

Sam Fender was the first headliner unveiled.

The 'People Watching' hitmaker said: "Excited to announce we’re coming to Liverpool for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May. Thanks for inviting us - see you there!"

Blossoms, Lola Young, Myles Smith, and Wet Leg are also set to rock Sefton Park.

Stockport group Blossoms said: "We’re delighted that Radio 1 have invited us to play at this year’s Big Weekend. Even more so because it’s taking place in Liverpool, a city close to our hearts, where we’ve worked and recorded every single one of our albums since our debut in 2016.

"It’s going to be a really special weekend, and we can’t wait to perform."

Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm Thursday (13.05.25) and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket). Keep listening to BBC Radio 1 and download the BBC Sounds app for more information.