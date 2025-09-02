Queen are reportedly preparing to enter the wine business, with founding members Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor trademarking the band’s iconic crest for use on bottles of vino.

Brian May and Roger Taylor look set to enter the wine business

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the legendary group has filed paperwork to protect their logo across a range of goods, including wine, sparking speculation that a branded bottle could soon hit shelves.

A source told the outlet: “Queen are joining the wine game.

“Booze has proved to be a very lucrative market and they’re throwing their hats into the ring. It’s all very early days but the plan is to get the trademark approved and then get moving on production.”

In 2014, the band launched Killer Queen Vodka in tribute to their late frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in November 1991 at the age of 45. The vodka - named after their 1974 hit - was distilled seven times and filtered through quartz sand and birch charcoal, with guitarist May describing the Latvian production facility as “the Willy Wonka chocolate factory for adults.”

May also recalled Mercury's fondness for vodka on tour, saying, “Killer Queen Vodka is the perfect tribute to Freddie... we know Freddie would have approved.”

Queen would join a growing list of music stars turning to the drinks industry, including Kylie Minogue, Gary Barlow, The Rolling Stones, Metallica, and AC/DC.