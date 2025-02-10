Rose Gray crowned winner of MTV Push UK and IRE 2025

Rose Gray has been unveiled as the winner of the MTV Push UK and IRE 2025 prize.

The dance-pop star beat the likes of 'Home' hitmakers Good Neighbours (Oli Fox and Scott Verrill), pop group Soft Launch and 'Lose Control' hitmaker Teddy Swims' collaborator Victor Ray to clinch the title.

Other acts to make the shortlist included Bea and her Business - the music project of singer Bea Wheeler - rising London artist Flowerovlove (Joyce), indie star Master Peace, soul singer Nia Smith, Loud LDN member Nieve Ella, and singer-songwriter TS Graye.

The winner was chosen by fans and comes after the artists faced a public vote via Instagram.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter follows in the footsteps of the likes of Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey and Sam Smith in being bestowed with the top rising talent accolade.

Rose - who released her debut studio album 'Louder, Please' to critical acclaim in January - has also teased "new music".

She said: “Honestly, hand on my heart, winning MTV Push UK and IRE 2025 is massive for me. It’s actually the first music award I’ve ever won. MTV has been a huge part of my life since I was a kid, and having the support of such an iconic platform means the world to me and my career. I’m so excited to play more shows this year, release new music, and keep pushing forward, especially with MTV’s backing. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate it more than words!”

Anna Karatziva, Vice President, Talent and Music UK, Paramount/MTV, commented: “We have had an exciting end to the campaign and are thrilled that we can announce Rose Gray as our 2025 Push UK and IRE winner! Rose is definitely someone to watch – her passion and determination shines through in all that she does. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

“Thank you to all the artists, we have loved working with you on this campaign and look forward to doing more this year.”