Sabrina Carpenter would love to ban phones from her concerts

The 26-year-old pop star has been inspired by a recent Silk Sonic gig in Las Vegas where fans' devices were locked away, and she loved the "beautiful" atmosphere it created.

Asked if she's consider similar moves to Silk Sonic, Adele and Madonna, she told Rolling Stone magazine: "This will honestly p*** off my fans, but absolutely.

“Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert.

"I genuinely felt like I was back in the '70s — wasn’t alive. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful.”

The Manchild hitmaker pointed out that phones being held up at concerts "feels super normal" to her generation.

She added: “I’ve grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows. It unfortunately feels super normal to me.

"I can’t blame people for wanting to have memories. But depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am, girl, take those phones away.

"You cannot zoom in on my face. Right now, my skin is soft and supple. It’s fine. Do not zoom in on me when I’m 80 years old up there.”

Sabrina also opened up about her pre-show ritual, which isn't actually a world away from her Short n' Sweet Tour video showing her in a bubble bath before she appears on stage in a towel.

She said: "Do you want to picture something really silly? It’s me in full glam and stage curls, and I don’t put my head in.

"So it’s just from the neck up, I’m like onstage Sabrina, and then from neck down, I’m nude.”

She also loves plunging outdoors or in spas in each of the cities she visits, and while she doesn't take her crew, she's always joined by her friend Paloma Sandoval and sister Sarah.

Paloma admitted: "I would say I’m addicted to the cold plunge because of her.

“We all have our go-to ice bath song that we listen to, and we know what time it ends. You need to put on your ice-bath song if you’re going to be about that life.”