Sabrina Carpenter has added new dates to her 'Short n’ Sweet' North American tour.

Sabrina Carpenter adds new dates to Short n’ Sweet tour

The 25-year-old star has added dates in five different cities when she hits the road again later this year.

She will kick off the extra shows at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on October 23 and 24, before heading to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for five nights.

Sabrina has also added in two dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and two at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

She will end the extra dates with a six night run at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena from November 16 to 23.

Amber Mark, Ravyn Lenae and Olivia Dean will open for Sabrina on select dates.

Speaking previously about her inspiration for the 'Short n' Sweet' album, Sabrina admitted she tends to look to her past or the future, rather than being inspired by the present.

She told Variety: "It feels easier to write about things that happened in the past, or that haven’t happened yet. My producers tell me I’m beating a dead horse because I’ll write a song three years after I last spoke to the person who inspired the lyric. Also,” she adds with a laugh, “and this is my ego talking, but I would [love] to find out someone wrote a song about me, even if it was bad. Like, ‘I triggered you enough to write a song? Go off!’"