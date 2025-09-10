Rumours are swirling that Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G are locked in as two of the three main headliners for next year’s Coachella.

Karol G is rumoured to be one of the headliners of Coachella 2026

Insiders have told Rolling Stone that festival organisers Goldenvoice are finalising the lineup ahead of its expected reveal later this autumn.

If confirmed, the move would mark a major milestone for both artists. Carpenter, fresh off the release of her latest album Man’s Best Friend, made her Coachella debut in 2024 just as Espresso was dominating global charts. Her cheeky, high-gloss pop persona has since evolved into full-blown festival material.

Karol G, meanwhile, would become one of the few Latin artists to headline Coachella. Her 2022 debut at the festival was a standout, and, with her Mañana Será Bonito tour breaking records across continents, a headlining slot would be a long-overdue recognition of her crossover appeal.

The third headliner remains a mystery, though whispers of Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar have surfaced online, sparking fan-made lineup posters and heated debates across social media.

Coachella is set to return to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19.

This year's festival saw headline performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.

The likes of Charli xcx, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennie and Lisa from BLACKPINK, Ed Sheeran, Beth Gibbons, The Prodigy, and Japanese Breakfast also performed in the Colorado desert.