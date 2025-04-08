Sabrina Carpenter stans can "still be a part of" the 'Short N' Sweet' world on 'Fortnite'.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet Tour' has landed on 'Fortnite'

The 'Espresso' hitmaker's tour has landed on the battle royale game today (08.04.25) as part of the eighth season of the Fortnite Festival, with fans able to buy the tracks 'Please Please Please' and Taste' from the hit LP of the same name on the Fortnite store.

What's more, the pint-sized pop star appears as a caricature with a couple of outfits from her tour available.

Carpenter told Rolling Stone of the collaboration: “I’ve always found it exciting for fans to be able to interact and engage with music through different art forms and to interact in a way that’s genuinely fun. So, for the fans that haven’t been able to come to the tour, or to any new fans, this is such a special way to still be a part of ‘Short N’ Sweet’ world.”

An official blog post read: “Global superstar and two-time GRAMMY winner Sabrina Carpenter brings her eccentric brand of pop to Fortnite Festival Season 8. Unlock her ‘Juno’ and ‘Nonsense’ Jam Tracks in the Season 8 Music Pass."

Previous headliners include Eminem, Lady Gaga, and Metallica.

Carpenter recently wrapped the European leg of her ‘Short n Sweet’ tour and thanked her fanbase for their overwhelming support.

The 25-year-old singer said an emotional goodbye after playing Sweden on Friday (06.04.25).

She wrote alongside a series of snaps from the shows: "Copenhagen + Stockholm and that’s a wrap on Short n’ Sweet tour europe leg!!!!

"These shows were straight out of my dreams.

"You guys and your silly chants and floor rumbles and peer-pressuring me to chug, you were dressed to the nines- covered in kisses and some of the loudest most passionate crowds I’ve ever had the honor to sing for.. this leg was one I’ll never forget!

"I love each and everyone of you so dearly. Thank you for coming!!! Thank you to my amazing crew for always working late!!!! till next show. (sic)”