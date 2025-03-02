Sam Fender doesn't want to be overexposed

Sam Fender doesn't want to be "in people's faces all the time".

The 30-year-old singer has just released his new album, 'People Watching', more than three years after the release of his second LP 'Seventeen Going Under', and he thinks it is good to take breaks away from the spotlight so that audiences don't get bored.

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I think it's good to not be in people's faces all the time.

"You see it with some acts, they just keep pumping stuff out and people get fatigued."

While the 'Hypersonic Missiles' hitmaker has cancelled shows in the past for mental health reasons, he's feeling good ahead of his upcoming summer stadium tour.

He said: "We're going to do better this time.

"I've got a great band and great friends, I just need to make sure I don't tire myself out too quickly."

On Saturday (01.03.25), Sam picked up the Brit Award for Best Alternative/Rock Act and paid tribute to his band.

He said on stage at the O2 Arena in London: “First of all, I just want to say a huge thanks. We’re a little bit nervous, nowhere near as drunk as last time.”

“Massive thanks to the fans, we’ve got the best fans in the world. To everybody at home in Newcastle — love you.

"Huge thanks to my band. Without them, I’m just a mad person shouting at the walls. Love yous all."

Meanwhile, Sam recently branded the music industry "rigged" and expressed his belief artists from working class backgrounds struggle to succeed because they "cant afford to tour".

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "The music industry is 80 per cent, 90 per cent kids who are privately educated.

"A kid from where I’m from can’t afford to tour, so there are probably thousands writing songs that are ten times better than mine, poignant lyrics about the country, but they will not be seen because it’s rigged...

"People are very unaware. We are very good at talking about privileges – white, male or straight privilege. We rarely talk about class, though.

"And that’s a lot of the reason that all the young lads are seduced by demagogues like Andrew Tate.

"They’re being shamed all the time and made to feel like they’re a problem. It’s this narrative being told to white boys from nowhere towns.

"People preach to some kid in a pit town in Durham who’s got f*** all and tell him he’s privileged? Then Tate tells him he’s worth something? It’s seductive."