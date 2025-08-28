Ariana Grande has cryptically teased a 2026 tour.

Ariana Grande has sparked speculation she is heading on tour in 2026

On Wednesday (27.08.25), the pop megastar shared a video that teased an announcement was on the way and that she would “see you next year…”

The inclusion of “DB.06” and “est. 26” suggest the tour will kick off in June next year.

The clip also included an automated voice that said: “A corrupt file has been found and corrected."

The visuals include her performance of Eternal Sunshine and throwbacks to her previous tour.

Ariana also pointedly tagged tour promoters Live Nation in the post on Instagram.

The 32-year-old singer and actress' last trek was 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.

With a growing number of acting gigs, including the two Wicked films and Dr. Seuss’ Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, Ariana has reassured fans that she is not ditching music.

She wrote on Instagram in July: “Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing and music…!!!

“It is and always has been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it.

“It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired."

Hinting at a possible tour, she concluded: “Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way… so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little.”