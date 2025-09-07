Selena Gomez is releasing a vinyl edition of Revival for the album’s 10th anniversary.

Selena Gomez releasing vinyl edition of Revival

The record spent one week at number one on the Billboard 200 after its release on October 9, 2015 and to celebrate the special anniversary, Selena, 33, is launching a deluxe vinyl edition, complete with a new album cover.

The album’s singles Good for You, Same Old Love and Hands to Myself all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 upon their release.

The vinyl is currently available to pre-order exclusively on Selena’s website.

Selena wrote on X: “This is my Revival. Pre-order the Revival 10-Year Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl now. This is the very first time the Revival Deluxe album is available on vinyl and I’m so excited for you to have the entire collection.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Selena released a special edition of her latest album - titled ‘I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' - which features the singer explaining each song's origin and creation process with her producer fiance Benny Blanco.

In a post on Instagram, Selena wrote: "Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album.

"I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. 'I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' is available for digital download on my official store now!"

Selena and Benny - who have been together for two years and got engaged in December 2024 – created the album together and she thanked him for pouring his "unconditional love" into the project.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever.

"Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."