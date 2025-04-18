Self Esteem is "desperate to diversify" because trying to earn money in the music industry makes her feel "depressed and stressed".

The 38-year-old pop star - real name Rebecca Taylor - is also a keen actress and previously starred in a West End production of 'Cabaret' - and she's now admitted she's keen to take on more acting roles so she doesn't have to rely solely on the music industry for her income.

She told The Times newspaper: "The reason I get depressed and stressed about the music industry is safety - and that means money.

"All I want is to no longer rely on anyone. To know that the rug cannot be pulled out from under me, the way it has been so many times.

"That’s partly why I’m desperate to diversify. Not that acting is a sturdy career, but it’s another string to my bow that makes me less reliant on the music industry."

The singer went on to reveal she hates the way musicians have become reliant on having a hit on social media.

She added: "'Oh please, sir, give me a TikTok hit.’ Actually, my label just sent me a bunch of TikToks to approve. Ahhh, I just feel stupid. That s*** kills me … and it’s starting all over again."

Self Esteem previously admitted she suffered "burnout" after her 2021 album 'Prioritise Pleasure' because she refused to turn down work and it left her exhausted and battling mental health issues.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I just worked nonstop; didn’t listen to anyone telling me to have a day off. And I hate, like, ‘burnout’.

"But obviously, I was burned out. I really was. I felt nothing. It was horrible ...

"Is that a natural human reaction? Like, be careful what you wish for? Everyone being like, ‘Well, what are you whingeing about, you’ve got everything you’ve banged on about wanting, your whole life?’ But I couldn’t explain it. I just felt nothing. And I flatlined.

"With the Internet, you can diagnose yourself with anything. And now it’s like, burnout, or, you know, dopamine addiction. I probably have all these things, but it doesn’t really help me. What do I do now, then?"