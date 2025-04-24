Seth MacFarlane’s new album contains never-before heard Frank Sinatra arrangements.

Seth MacFarlane to release never-before heard Frank Sinatra arrangements

‘Family Guy’ creator Seth, 51, is a huge fan of the late musician and his new record ‘Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements’ features 12 previously unheard arrangements created for Sinatra by his collaborators Nelson Riddle, Billy May and Don Costa, Variety reports.

These arrangements had been in the Sinatra family’s private collection but after MacFarlane worked with the family and estate to acquire the entire Sinatra musical archive, he discovered the arrangements.

He worked with a 70-piece orchestra, British conductor John Wilson, and his own longtime musical collaborator Joel McNeely to record the long-lost arrangements for ‘Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements’, which will be released on June 6.

The album was recorded live at George Lucas’ Skywalker Sound Studios in Marin County, California.

Seth told Variety: “What’s special about what these [arrangers] did, and what’s unique about Sinatra’s role in this is that, with the possible exception of Nat King Cole, there really wasn’t any other vocalist of that era who seemed to understand the importance of an arrangement to the degree that Sinatra did.

“He really had a love for the charts — he understood how they could elevate a vocal. What’s really telling is when you pull the vocal out and you’re just hearing the charts, what you’re hearing is a degree of artistry that is unmatched in popular music before or since. These charts alone, independent of the vocal part, were really high musical art.”

Sinatra’s daughter Tina Sinatra said: “Seth’s interest and knowledge of my father’s music is boundless. With arrangements by the masters, Nelson Riddle, Billy May and Don Costa, we can only wonder why these songs went un-produced. Thanks to Seth, we can now enjoy these lost Sinatra arrangements.”

MacFarlane is also planning to bring ‘Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements’ to the stage with a live performance at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 17, 2026.