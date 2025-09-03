Shed Seven will be crowned Best Live Performer at the 2025 AIM Independent Music Awards.

The 15th edition of the music bash celebrating the indie music scene will return to London’s Roundhouse on September 23, and it's now been revealed that the Britpop band will be among the honourees.

Cosey Fanni Tutti will receive the Innovator Award in recognition of her pioneering contributions to experimental music and art. As a founding member of Throbbing Gristle and COUM Transmissions, Tutti played a key role in shaping industrial music and co-founded Industrial Records to self-release the band’s work. Her later collaborations with Chris Carter under Chris and Cosey and CarterTutti bridged avant-garde sound with electronic accessibility. Tutti’s solo albums TUTTI and 2t2, released via her own Conspiracy International label, and her acclaimed books Art, Sex, Music and Re-sisters have further cemented her influence across creative disciplines.

Shed Seven - who made a triumphant return to Glastonbury this summer after 30 years - signed to Cooking Vinyl, topped the UK Official Album Chart twice and are known for their high-energy live shows. Other shortlisted acts included Elles Bailey, Alison Moyet, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, and Wunderhorse.

Nominees for Best Independent Video (in association with VEVO) include Ezra Collective’s God Gave Me Feet For Dancing, Bricknasty’s Vinland, Fontaines D.C.’s In The Modern World, Black Honey’s Psycho, and Wet Leg’s Catch These Fists. Ezra Collective and Fontaines D.C. lead with three nominations each. Two-time nominees include anaiis, Fcukers, Hope Tala, Maverick Sabre, Fat Dog, Bon Iver, Wunderhorse, and Wet Leg.

AIM CEO Gee Davy said: “This year’s nominees are a testament to the creativity, passion, and success that defines the independent music community. Among our winners, we’re delighted to honour Cosey Fanni Tutti, Shed Seven, and Bandcamp for their outstanding contributions.”

Head to www.aimawards.co.uk/ for the full list of nominees.