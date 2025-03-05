Steve Jones is open to a truce with former Sex Pistols bandmate Johnny Rotten.

Steve Jones (right) hopes to make peace with Johnny Rotten

The 69-year-old guitarist insists that he has "no hard feelings" towards the iconic punk group's former frontman – whose real name is John Lydon - despite a bitter legal battle over the use of their music in the 2022 Disney+ TV drama 'Pistol' and would willingly welcome him back to the band.

Steve – who has been touring with Pistols bandmates Glen Matlock and Paul Cook, with Frank Carter taking on Rotten's vocals – is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "It could happen. I've got no hard feelings towards John.

"It might not seem like that because I've not spoken to him since 2008. I've been sober 34 years and I've learnt a lot about how to conduct myself. I don't want resentments – it's not healthy."

Meanwhile, Steve gives the notion that the 'Pretty Vacant' group were a manufactured "boy band" short shrift.

The musician told Australian newspaper The Age: "I mean, we were farthest away from a f****** boy band. It's just ridiculous.

"'Oh, they can't play, blah, blah, blah'. It's ludicrous. It's not like we're playing Beethoven. We're playing three f****** chords, you know what I mean?

"But the three of us (Cook and Matlock) are playing very well together. When we lock in, it's perfect. You can't put your finger on it, but it works."

Jones also dismisses "naysayers" who believe that their current tour is lacking without Rotten's stage presence.

He said: "There's a lot of naysayers out there, but the naysayers haven't seen it. They just think it can't be good because John ain't in it. But we did about 12 shows in England, and most of them change their tune.

"It's great. Frank's brilliant. He's got so much energy. He does all that s*** while me, Cooky and Matlock just shovel the coal in. And it's brilliant."