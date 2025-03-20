An ex-employee of Eminem has been charged with selling his unreleased music.

Joseph Strange worked for Marshall Mathers III from 2007 to 2021 and was criminally charged on Wednesday (19.03.25) with selling more than 25 unreleased songs by the ‘Just Lose It’ rapper.

If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence and a hefty fine of $250,000.

Following a complaint to the FBI, Strange was charged with criminal copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen goods related to leaking and selling the music of Eminem.

Employees of Eminem’s Ferndale music studio in Detroit, Michigan contacted the FBI on January 16 to report the theft of the music that had allegedly been leaked on the internet. The employees identified an image of a list of more than 25 of the hip-hop icon’s unreleased songs up for sale that matched one taken from a hard drive at the studio.

The FBI tracked the leak to Strange, a former sound engineer at the Ferndale studio, and searched his residence on January 28.

In a statement to Variety, Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy said: “The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem’s artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work.”

The FBI identified multiple individuals who purchased the unreleased songs, one of whom reportedly paid $50,000 for the tracks.

Conviction on the copyright charge could cost Strange up to five years in prison and $250,000. If convicted on the interstate transportation of stolen goods charge, Strange could face 10 years in prison.

Acting US Attorney Julie Beck said: “Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others.”

The case continues to be investigated by FBI special agents.

Dennehy said: “We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem’s art and will stop at nothing to do so.”