Shakira "can't wait" to tour the UK.

Shakira 'can't wait' to tour the UK

The 48-year-old pop star is currently on the road in the US and even though she has not explicitly confirmed any dates in the UK just yet, she hinted that the tour will happen eventually.

Asked about her rumoured UK tour, she told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I can’t wait."

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker was performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami over the weekend, and told the crowd that it was just "surreal" to see the 65,000-seater venue filled out.

She said: "To see this place this packed, it’s a dream for me. It’s surreal.

“The last time I came to Hard Rock Stadium, I saw Beyonce’s show and I said to myself, ‘How amazing would it be if I could play the stadium one day?’

“How amazing that tonight, I’m here playing two stadiums. I have the best crowd in the world. You make all of my dreams come true."

Shakira hasn't hit the UK for a run of gigs in eight years, but it was previously rumored that she already had venues in mind for some huge performances next year.

In January, a source "Shakira is a massive force in music around the world, and it’s been a very long time since she last performed in the UK."

The Colombian star was an only child from a middle-class background, but has previously spoken about how her family became “poor almost overnight” when she was seven in the wake of her dad William Chadid’s jewellery business crumbling.

In April 2024, she told Marie Claire magazine: "Maybe it’s a combination of the place where I was born, the way I was raised, the challenges I had to face growing up. It’s just made me a very driven person.

“I always have the drive for more. There’s never a time that I come off stage and don’t think there’s something I could have done better.

“I can never say no to a challenge. There are always new mountains to climb.”

“She has a new lease of life with loads of youngsters into her music now, so she is hitting the road with her most ambitious and impressive tour ever.

“Shakira is chucking everything but the kitchen sink at her upcoming gigs and wants to do a full lap of the globe. She’s going all-out.”