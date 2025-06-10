Sharon Osbourne dropped a band from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert after having a "huge to-do" with their manager.

It remains a mystery which band are no longer playing the charity concert on July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park as a result of the fallout with music mogul Sharon.

She told Metal Hammer: “I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath.

“And it was probably the worst way I’ve felt in years.

“I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn’t know me.

“And he’s now going around making up bull**** lies because I threw his band off the bill.”

There was speculation that Tool were the band in question after their name was removed from the lineup online, however, it has since returned.

Sharon continued: "Because do you know what? I don’t love them. I care about people who love me, what they say about me. You can’t care what an industry says, because you don’t love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn’t.”

The lineup also includes Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns ‘N Roses, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn star Jonathan Davis, Anthrax, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

The concert is set to be Ozzy's final show after he was struck by a series of health issues, and he recently admitted the impact of preparing for the gig.

He told the ‘Ozzy Speaks’ podcast on SiriusXM: “All I can say is I’m giving 120 percent. If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it.”

The performance at Villa Park marks Ozzy’s first live appearance since 2018 and follows a series of health setbacks, including his 2020 public disclosure of a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

He added on his podcast about the mental toll of preparing to return to the stage: “My head’s crazy. ADHD – I have that badly. I will have done the show and died a death before I even started my exercises.

“So I try and put it on the back burner. I’m not going up there saying, ‘It’s going to be great. I’m really confident.’”

Ozzy recalled a specific instance of intense fear before a previous show, saying: “I remember being in fing Vegas one time being in the dressing room going, ‘I’m going to play. I’m going to die’.

And I talked myself into blowing the gig. It was only two f-ing songs.”

Referring to his wife, he added: “Sharon goes, ‘Just don’t think about it.’ I obsess about a f****** bird c******* on my show.”

Ozzy’s preparation for the show includes rigorous training.

He said: “I have got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me.

“I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this f***ing device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is.”

Ozzy also admitted he is still uncertain whether he will perform standing up or seated, following multiple spinal surgeries related to a 2003 quad bike accident at his Buckinghamshire home.

A fall in 2019 displaced metal rods inserted into his back from the crash, which he said has caused more complications than Parkinson’s itself.

Ozzy was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s in 2003 and delayed going public with his news until 2020.