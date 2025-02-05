Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile are set to release a collaborative album in April.

Brandi Carlile and Sir Elton John have recorded a new album

The 77-year-old icon and Brandi, 43, have joined forces to record 'Who Believes In Angels?', which will be released on April 4.

Elton - who retired from touring in 2023 after his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour - explained: "This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward.

"'Who Believes In Angels?' feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2."

Brandi relished the experience of working with Elton, explaining that he helped to create an "inspiring environment to work in".

The singer also found recording the new record to be a "joyful" experience.

Brandi said: "I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family.

"The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me."

'Who Believes In Angels?' tracklisting:

The Rose Of Laura Nyro

Little Richard’s Bible

Swing For The Fences

Never Too Late

You Without Me

Who Believes In Angels?

The River Man

A Little Light

Someone To Belong To

When This Old World Is Done With Me