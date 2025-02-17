Sir Tom Jones is "really pleased" to perform at Newmarket Racecourses again.

Sir Tom Jones will be performing at Newmarket again this summer

The multi-award-winning music legend is making a triumphant comeback to 'Newmarket Nights' - a special evening of live performances after the thrilling horse racing action - on Friday, August 1.

The 84-year-old star will be performing hits from across more than six decades in music - including 'Delilah' and 'What's New Pussycat?'.

It follows on from his sold-out 2021 appearance at the venue that coincided with his 80th birthday celebrations.

Tom said: "Performing live is the centre of my life and I’m really pleased to be returning to Newmarket Racecourse to play to such a welcoming audience.

"The Jockey Club Live shows are exciting dates in my calendar - the fans really enjoy the day so are always sensational.

"I can’t wait to spend a summer’s evening with everyone this August."

Organisers of the music event, which has previously seen performances from Becky Hill and Olly Murs, are delighted that the legendary Welsh artist is returning this summer.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International Director, said: "What a delight to welcome Sir Tom back to Newmarket Nights!

"His sold-out 2021 show goes down in Newmarket history as one of our favourites, with generations of fans dancing the night away to his unrivalled catalogue of hits.

"We would advise to act fast to secure your ticket to see him this Summer!"

Tom will also be playing three other gigs at racecourses in the UK in July and August, with performances at Haydock, Sandown and Market Rasen also scheduled.

Sir Tom Jones Jockey Club 2025 Live Show Dates:

Friday 4th July - Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside

Wednesday 30th July - Sandown Park Racecourse, Surrey

Friday 1st August - Newmarket Racecourses, Suffolk

Saturday 16th August - Market Rasen Racecourse, Lincolnshire